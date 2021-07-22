Anna Faris ties the knot once again!

Anna and Michael have been together since 2017, and announced their engagement at the end of 2019.

‘Mom’ star Anna Faris is married to Michael Barrett. Talking to Top Chef Gail Simmons, the 44-year-old actor revealed that she and her fiancé had eloped in the recent months to make it official at a courthouse in Washington State.

Michael Barrett is a producer on her podcast.

JustJared was one of the first sites to reveal that Michael was seen wearing a wedding ring in the couple’s latest outing over the past weekend in Santa Monica, California.

Anna and Michael have been together since 2017, and announced their engagement at the end of 2019.

Anna was previously married to actor Chris Pratt for almost 10 years and they share a son, Jack Pratt. Chris married Katherine Schwarzenegger in the year 2019. Katherine gave birth to his second child Lyla Maria Pratt in 2020.

