ePlane company develops India’s first flying taxi prototype 

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:55 PM, Sat - 25 February 23

Hyderabad: IIT Madras incubated start-up ‘The ePlane Company’ has recently unveiled its electric flying taxi prototype at Aero India 2023 held in Bengaluru.

The flying electric taxi, the ePlane e200, an electric vertical takeoff and landing model (eVOTL) is just about the size of an SUV.

According to the company, the flying taxi can run up to 200km with a single charge and carry a 50kg payload per trip.

Established in 2017 and founded by Satya Chakravarthy, ‘The ePlane Company’ claimed that it can ferry passengers 10 times quicker than helicopters.

The IIT-M incubated start-up developed this prototype to alleviate traffic congestion in urban areas. In addition to addressing congestion in urban spaces, the company is also keen on offering an affordable and sustainable flying experience to people.

The human-piloted plane will come in two variants, Cargo and Daily intra-city commute, and it needs a 1,600 sq. ft. area for take-off and landing. The citizens of Bengaluru will be the first to experience India’s first flying taxi, once it is approved by the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The company has recently raided $5M Pre-Series A led by Speciale Invest and Micelio Mobility for developing the world’s most compact flying taxi.

ePlane posted a video of the prototype on its LinkedIn official handle.

