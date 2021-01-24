Eravelli Anjana announced as brand ambassador of TS Karate

Declaring her as the brand ambassador, KAI national general secretary, Shihan Rajneesh Chowdhury felicitated Anjana with a memento and shawl

By | Published: 10:12 pm 10:28 pm

Karimnagar: Telangana Association of Integrated Sports Do (TAISKD) and Karate Association of India (KAI) on Sunday announced International karate champion Eravelli Anjana as the brand ambassador for Telangana State Karate.

She was declared as the brand ambassador at a programme held at Indira gardens. Declaring her as the brand ambassador, KAI national general secretary, Shihan Rajneesh Chowdhury felicitated Anjana with a memento and shawl.

Participating in the programme, MLC Narasdasu Laxman Rao said that the Telangana government is according priority to sports. As part of it, the government will provide job to Anjana. Karimnagar deputy mayor Ch Swaroopa Rani, SUDA chairman GV Ramakrishna Rao and others participated in the programme.

