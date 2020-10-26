Errabelli Dayakar Rao inaugurates central lighting system at Thorrur town

“Farmers are happy as they are getting round the clock free power. Even industries are also getting continuous quality power supply,”

Mahabubabad: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao has promised to develop the Thorrur town in all fronts in the district.

He inaugurated the central lighting system set up from SC colony to Dubba Thanda in the municipality limits on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the State government under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was ensuring 24/7 power supply in the State including the rural pockets.

“Since the formation of the Telangana State, Chief Minister K Chadnrashekhar Rao took several steps to do away with no power cuts. Farmers are happy as they are getting round the clock free power. Even industries are also getting continuous quality power supply,” he said and added that no other State in the country is providing power supply 24/7. Meanwhile, the Minister also felicitated Bhukya Bala Kumar, who won the best teacher award, and congratulated him. Local leaders and officials have attended the programme.

