Esha Deol to act in her debut production film ‘Ek Duaa’

By | Published: 2:11 pm

Esha Deol is the latest actor to launch her own production banner Bharat Esha Films. The actor will wear the producer’s hat with her next project titled ‘Ek Duaa’. The film directed by Ramkamal Mukherjee will also star Esha in the lead role. The film, which will debut on Voot Select, will be co-produced by Venky’s and Assorted Motion Pictures.

Announcing her production venture, Esha Deol, in her Instagram post, said that when she was approached to act in ‘Ek Duaa’, she felt a deeper connection with the script.

“When I was approached with ‘Ek Duaa’ as an actress, I felt a deeper connection with the script. I just knew I had to support the film, the cause, and would want to be associated with it as a producer too. It opened the doors for Bharat & me to start another innings as partners(sic),” she wrote.

On the other end, Esha is set to make her digital debut with Disney+Hotstar series ‘Rudra The Edge of Darkness’. Announcing the same earlier this month, actor Ajay Devgn tweeted welcoming Esha Deol on board.

“Happy to share the news that @Esha_Deol will be joining the journey of Rudra – The Edge Of Darkness. Welcome aboard Esha,” he tweeted.

The series, which is an Indian adaptation of Idris Elba-starrer hit British series ‘Luther’, will soon go into production, the makers confirmed.

