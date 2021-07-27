Essentials distributed to 120 housemaids in Siddipet

By | Published: 5:00 pm

Siddipet: With an aim to support the housemaids, who rendered jobless during the Covid-19 pandemic, Azim Premji Foundation has distributed essentials to 120 housemaids in Siddipet town during a programme on Tuesday.

They have distributed the essentials from the hands of the Municipal Chairperson Kadavergu Manjula, and Municipal Commissioner KV Ramana Chary. Each of the housemaid was presented a pack containing 14 essentials.

Hailing the work of Azim Premji Foundation for their work, the Municipal Chairman has suggested the housemaids to take all the due care while discharging their duties as house maids. She suggested them to use masks, and sanitisers besides maintaining physical distance.

