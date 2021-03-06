Estonia sees strong synergies with Telangana: Ambassador

Estonia has already signed a memorandum of understanding with Telangana in 2018 for co-operation in areas such as information and communication technology, cyber security and blockchain technology.

Hyderabad: Europe’s most digital country Republic of Estonia is keen to strengthen its ties with Telangana across sectors such as health, cyber security, smart cities and education in the near future.

Estonia has already signed a memorandum of understanding with Telangana in 2018 for co-operation in areas such as information and communication technology, cyber security and blockchain technology. With the vaccine hope and easing of pandemic situation, the nation will soon draw out an ‘action plan’ to take forward the MoU with specific and actionable goals.

During her first ever visit to Hyderabad, Katrin Kivi, Ambassador, Republic of Estonia, told Telangana Today, in an exclusive interview, “This is just the second day in Hyderabad and I have already received promising interests from several organisations across sectors where Estonia and Telangana can work together. There are opportunities in digital health, cyber security, education, smart cities, smart mobility and cleantech.”

“I came to know the favourable business climate created by Telangana government for entrepreneurs through investment protection and tax policies here. I have already seen several Estonian companies, particularly in the e-health space such as Viveo Health, working with Hyderabad companies. Hyderabad is producing almost 40 per cent of the world’s vaccines and Estonia sees it as a big strength. Estonia can work with Hyderabad vaccine companies on research and science,” she added.

Estonia is also keen to bridge companies of both the nations and arrange B2B and G2G meetings leading to bilateral ties. India is going to soon open its Embassy in the nation which will attract more companies from India as well as Hyderabad to foray into Estonia.

The European nation’s ‘e-residents’ initiative has already attracted 3,000 individuals (including industrialists such as Mukesh Ambani) from India leading to creation of 500 business ventures, giving access to European markets. There is a growing demand for this initiative.

“In my next visit to Hyderabad, I will visit T-Hub and study the startup ecosystem. There is good scope for startups from Estonia and Hyderabad to work together. Estonia has many unicorns already and are embracing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence to disrupt and go to the next level,” she informed.

