‘Eternally Confused And Eager for Love’ finds a fan in Priyanka Chopra

By IANS Published: Published Date - 03:59 PM, Tue - 16 August 22

Mumbai: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas seems to be loving the Indian comedy-drama streaming series, ‘Eternally Confused And Eager for Love’. The actress had also expressed her sentiment for the show as she recently shared the poster of the show on her social media.

‘Eternally Confused and Eager for Love’, which is available to stream on Netflix, is raunchy in all the right spots, but with a beating heart at its centre. It stars Vihaan Samat as the protagonist, who plays the role of a guy seeking love and his adventures endured in his path.

Reacting to the appreciation, Vihaan Samat, who was earlier seen in another Netflix drama series ‘Mismatched’, said in a statement, “It’s an honour to be mentioned by PC for my work and I’m glad that people are loving the show.”

The actor further mentioned that he could connect with his character on a subconscious level which helped him to portray it better, “I really connected with Ray’s character and it was an awesome journey. I’m excited to see what the future holds for me now.”