Euro 2024: Fullkrug equalizes to keep Germany on top

Germany had already secured their spot with two wins in two games and needed just one more point to clinch the group win.

By IANS Updated On - 24 June 2024, 12:56 PM

Berlin: Niclas Fullkrug’s late goal helped hosts Germany tie Switzerland 1-1 and advance to the Euro 2024 round of 16 top as Group A winners.

The tournament host started on the front foot as Kai Havertz tested Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer early on with a dangerous header on target.

Julian Nagelsmann’s boys thought they had opened the scoring with 17 minutes played, but Robert Andrich’s long-range goal was ruled out due to a foregone foul play.

Switzerland then opened the scoring out of thin air at the half hour mark as Remo Freuler crossed into the path of Dan Ndoye, who volleyed the ball past Germany goalie Manuel Neuer at the near post.

Ndoye should have doubled Switzerland’s advantage moments later but for all that the striker narrowly missed the target from 16 meters.

After the restart, Germany took over and pressed the Nati onto the back foot as Florian Wirtz and Toni Kroos tested Sommer with long-range efforts.

Switzerland caught Germany flat-footed on a fast break in the 84th minute, but Ruben Vargas’ goal was ruled offside. Granit Xhaka created another promising chance but Neuer palmed away his hammer.

Germany kept it bowling and was rewarded in the dying minutes of the clash as Fullkrug jumped high to nod home David Raum’s cross into the area. Both players came off the bench and paved the way for Germany’s Group A win.

“It wasn’t easy today. You cannot underestimate the Swiss. We conceded a goal against the run of the game, but we scored late to win the group,” said Germany captain Ilkay Gundogan.

“It’s annoying to swallow a late equalizer. We defended well though and staged a brave performance,” said Switzerland goalkeeper Sommer.

In the other Group A encounter, Hungary reaped a late victory over Scotland as Kevin Csoboth’s sole goal was enough to seal all three points against the Bravehearts who are now eliminated from the tournament.

With the results, Germany completes its group stage atop the standings with 7 points followed by Switzerland (5 points), Hungary (3 points) and Scotland (1 point).

The top two of each of the six groups and the best four third finishers will enter the round-of-16 knockout stage.