European Parliament adopts resolution on human rights situation in India

The Parliament in Strasbourg, France, called on Indian authorities to put in place measures to halt the ethnic and religious violence and to "protect all religious minorities"

By PTI Published Date - 12:45 AM, Fri - 14 July 23

London: The European Parliament on Thursday adopted a resolution on the human rights situation in India, with particular reference to the recent clashes in Manipur.

The Parliament in Strasbourg, France, called on Indian authorities to put in place measures to halt the ethnic and religious violence and to “protect all religious minorities”.

On Wednesday, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said EU parliamentarians concerned are being reached out and it has been made clear to them that it is a matter “absolutely” internal to India.

Manipur has been witnessing violent clashes, especially between Kuki and Meitei communities for close to two months. “This is a matter totally internal to India,” Kwatra said, replying to a question on the matter at a press conference in New Delhi.

“We made a reach-out to the concerned EU parliamentarians. But we made it very clear that this is a matter absolutely internal to India,” he added.

The resolution entitled ‘India, the situation in Manipur’ was initiated by Pierre Larrouturou, Member of the European Parliament (MEP) from the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament. “…Parliament strongly urges the Indian authorities to put in place all necessary measures to promptly halt the ethnic and religious violence and to protect all religious minorities,” reads a press statement from the Parliament on the passed resolution.

The MEPs called on the Indian authorities to allow “independent investigations” to look into the violence and urged all conflicting sides to cease making “inflammatory statements, re-establish trust and play an impartial role to mediate the tensions”. “Parliament reiterates its call for human rights to be integrated into all areas of the EU-India partnership, including in trade,” the press statement said.

“MEPs also advocate for the EU-India Human Rights Dialogue to be reinforced and encourage the EU and its member states to systematically and publicly raise human rights concerns, notably on freedom of expression, religion and the shrinking space for civil society, with the Indian side at the highest level,” it added.

The resolution comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi began a two-day visit to France on the invitation of President Emmanuel Macron as the Guest of Honour at the country’s Bastille Day Parade.

