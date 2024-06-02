Evening showers bring respite to sweltering city

According to data from the Telangana State Planning and Development Society, Quthubullapur recorded 44.8 mm of rainfall by 8 pm on Sunday. Meanwhile, intense rain impacted several districts in Telangana.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 June 2024, 10:11 PM

Hyderabad: Despite enduring sweltering temperatures and high humidity throughout the afternoon, city residents experienced much needed respite as temperatures dropped in the evening, thanks to cloudy skies and moderate rain at isolated parts in late evening.

Areas including Quthubullapur, ECIL, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Kukatpally, Musheerabad, Maredpally, Attapur, Balanagar, Borbanda, and Miyapur saw moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and winds.

Medak, Sangareddy, Kamareddy, Warangal, Siddipet, Jangaon, Hanmakonda, and other districts experienced significant rainfall, with some regions crossing the 50 mm mark. Notably, Shankarapatnam in Karimnagar recorded 62.8 mm, Lingapur in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad measured 56.3 mm, and Harmal in Hanumakonda reported 53.3 mm of rain.

According to India Meteorological Department – Hyderabad, the city’s maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 40.6 degrees Celsius at 5.45 pm, with relative humidity at 74 percent.

For Monday, IMD has issued a yellow alert and forecast thunderstorms with rain, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) in isolated areas of Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts.

A yellow alert for moderate to heavy rains has been issued for isolated places in several districts of the state in Hyderabad, until June 5. Due to the expected rain, temperatures in the city are anticipated to range between 36°C and 38°C.