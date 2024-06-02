Brace yourself for heavy rains in Hyderabad on Sunday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 June 2024, 01:32 PM

Hyderabad: After a prolonged dry spell, Hyderabad is expected to receive heavy rainfall today, bringing much-needed relief. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad forecasts powerful thunderstorms in the South, East, and Central Telangana districts, bringing an end to the ongoing heatwave.

According to data from the Telangana State Planning and Development Society, as of 12 PM, the minimum temperatures across the city were above 34°C. However, the IMD predicts thundershowers with occasional intense spells to commence by evening and continue into the night.

A yellow alert is issued in view of the expected thundershowers in all zones of Hyderabad—namely Charminar, Khairathabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally—and other parts of the state.

“Light to moderate intense spells of rainfall are forecast from afternoon till night in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area,” stated Dr. K Nagaratna, Director of IMD Hyderabad. “Heavy rainfall is anticipated in the south, east, and central districts of Telangana, with thunderstorms and wind speeds of 40-50 km/h, gusting up to 60 km/h.”

Due to the expected rainfall, temperatures are predicted to drop by 2-3°C, offering a brief respite from the current heat.

The yellow alert, indicating light to moderate rains, will remain in effect in Hyderabad until June 6. According to the IMD’s forecast, the monsoon is likely to hit Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana after June 6.

Advisories for restricted movement have been issued for Sunday. Water accumulation on roads and in low-lying areas is expected in several locations, leading to traffic congestion at numerous points. Residents are advised to stay updated with weather advisories and take necessary precautions to stay safe during the anticipated heavy rains.