Event for students aspiring to study in UK to be held at Villa Marie College

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 August 2024, 05:30 PM

Hyderabad: To cater to students who aspire to study in the UK an event, The Network of Indian Students and Alumni – UK, is being held at Villa Marie Degree College for Women on Saturday.

The event will provide attendees with an opportunity to interact with alumni from the UK, learn about career opportunities, and explore the student life in the UK. It is also said to feature informative sessions, interactive workshops, and one-on-one guidance from industry experts besides learning about visa processes.

Participants will have the chance to network with top universities, including Imperial College London, University College London, and King’s College London, University of Brunel, University of Hertfordshire, University of Wolverhampton, and Northumbria London.

Speaking at the launch of the event’s poster, Global Tree Founder and MD Srikar Alapati said the event would be a gateway for individuals looking to unlock their full potential and carve out a successful future. The event has no entry fee but is available only for limited students. To reserve a seat, call Ph. 77310 63106.