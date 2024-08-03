NISAU event organised in Hyderabad for UK education aspirants

The event also featured informative sessions, interactive workshops, and one-on-one guidance from industry experts.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 August 2024, 07:01 PM

Hyderabad: The NISAU (Network of Indian Students and Alumni – UK) event was organised to provide information to students aspiring to pursue higher education in the UK.

Organised by Global Tree, an overseas education consultancy, in collaboration with Harper Adams University, here on Saturday, the event provided attendees with a unique opportunity to interact with alumni from the UK, learn about career opportunities, and explore the vibrant student life in the UK.

Participants also had the chance to network with top universities, including Imperial College London, University College London, King’s College London, University of Brunel, University of Hertfordshire, University of Wolverhampton, Northumbria London, and Ulster London.

The event also featured informative sessions, interactive workshops, and one-on-one guidance from industry experts. Attendees gained insights into visa processes and career prospects in the UK.

Global Tree founder and MA Srikar Alapati said the event was a gateway for individuals looking to unlock their full potential and carve out a successful future. “We are happy to collaborate with organizations and universities to empower our attendees and help them take the next step in their academic and professional journeys,” he said.