Evergreen enter final of HCA A1 division league

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:33 PM, Sat - 3 September 22

Hyderabad: Riding on half-centuries from B Rahul (82) and P Sai Vikar Reddy (75), Evergreen defeated SBI by 98 runs to enter the final of the HCA A1 division three-day one-day league-cum-knock tournament on Saturday.

They will take on Sporting XI who downed Deccan Chronicle in the other semis.

Brief Scores:

Semis: Evergreen 248 in 46.3 overs (P Sai Vikas Reddy 75, B Rahul 82; T Pavan Kumar 4/19) bt SBI 150 in 32.2 overs (S Daniel Manohar 52; Vignesh Agarwal 3/28, G Aniketh Reddy 3/41);

Sporting XI 329 in 49 overs (K Nitesh Reddy 83; T Ravi Teja 3/56) bt Deccan Chronicle 314/9 in 50 overs (T Raviteja 52, C V Milind 49).

A2 Division 2 day One-Day League-Cum-Knockout Tournament: Saleemnagar 230 in 49.2 overs (Imam Shareef 73; B Rakesh 3/48) bt Nalgonda 102 in 19.2 overs (Syed Abdul Aziz 5/6).