Supreme Court appoints panel to run HCA

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:49 PM, Fri - 2 September 22

The Supreme Court bench on Friday formed a panel, which has former cricketer SL Venkatapathi Raju, Vanka Parap, to run the HCA.

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court bench on Friday formed a panel, which has former cricketer SL Venkatapathi Raju, Vanka Parap, to run the Hyderabad Cricket Association.

The three-member bench of the court, headed by Chief Justice UU Lalit, took the decision to conduct the day-to-day affairs of the association. The committee will have Honourable Justice NA Kakru (retired Chief Justice of High Court of Andhra Pradesh), Anjani Kumar, Director General of Anti-Corruption Bureau, Telangana State, Venkatapathi Raju, Vanka Pratap, according to the order.

“Taking into consideration the allegations and then counter-allegations between the different office bearers of the M/s The Hyderabad Cricket Association, particularly regarding the appointment of Ombudsman and Ethics Officer, we are of the considered opinion that it is necessary to constitute a Committee to supervise the management of the affairs of the HCA” the bench said in the order.

“Mr Pratap, also Director of Hyderabad Cricket Academy of Excellence, is directed to provide all necessary assistance to the other members of the Committee to enable effective functioning of the Committee,” it further added.

As per the order, all decisions of the Apex Council and the General Body are to be placed before the Supervisory Committee for ratification. Any decision, including financial decisions, taken by the Apex Council and the General Body from November 2019 are also to be placed before the Supervisory Committee for appropriate action after considering the rules of the Association.

“The Supervisory Committee to look into all actions and decisions taken relating to the appointment of the Ombudsman and Ethics Officer and direct the Committee to bring any grave irregularity to the notice of this Court,” the order said.