Every citizen to get Covid jab in Sangareddy, promises Collector on R-Day

Sangareddy: District Collector M Hanumantha Rao on Tuesday said that every citizen in Sangareddy district will be vaccinated against Covid-19 soon following directions from the Health Department.

Addressing the people after hoisting the national flag on the eve of 72nd Republic Day at Police Parade Grounds on Tuesday, the Collector has said that they have vaccinated as many as 10,134 Covid-19 frontline warriors so far in the district, beginning from January.

Saying that the people had faced toughest days of their life due to Covid-19, Rao has opined that the better days are ahead as Scientists have discovered a vaccine to put a permanent end to the hurdles.

The Collector has elaborated various welfare schemes and development works undertaken in the district. He has informed the people how the district is progressing on various fronts.

Rao has presented the Republic awards to the recipients on this occasion.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson P Manjusri, Superintendent of Police S Chandrasekhar Reddy, Additional Collectors J Veera Reddy, Rajarshi Sha and others were present.

