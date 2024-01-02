Every Praja Palana application will be computerised: Minister Ponguleti

Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy participated in Praja Palana programme at Mangalagudem of Khammam Rural mandal and Tirumalayapalem mandal headquarters in Palair Assembly constituency

2 January 24

Minister P Srinivas Reddy speaking to applicants at Praja Palana programme in Khammam on Tuesday.

Khammam: Every application submitted by the public in the Praja Palana programme would be computerised, said Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.The State government would fulfill all the wishes of Telangana people. The government has been organising the Praja Palana programme without any problems for the people. The government welfare schemes would be taken to the doorsteps of the public and priority would be given to the poor, the minister said.

Srinivas Reddy participated in Praja Palana programme at Mangalagudem of Khammam Rural mandal and Tirumalayapalem mandal headquarters in Palair Assembly constituency on Tuesday. He also inspected the Maddulapalli market yard.

Addressing the gatherings, he said the Congress government was committed to implement all the six guarantees given to the people within 100 days. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the ministers were working hard to work with sincerity in that direction, he said. Speaking to the media after visiting Maddulapalli market yard and holding a review meeting on the market yard, Srinivas Reddy stated that the market construction was started by the previous government and investigation would be conducted into the irregularities that took place in the market construction.

He said steps would be taken to provide house sites to journalists in the State. The minister, who spotted an accident while returning from the Praja Palana programme, spoke to the injured persons and sent them to hospital in an ambulance with the help of police personnel.