Evil of untouchability does not prevail in Goa, says Governor Pillai

By IANS Published Date - 11:59 PM, Tue - 22 August 23

Panaji: Goa Governor P. S Sreedharan Pillai on Tuesday said that evil of untouchability does not prevail in the state as every section of the society promotes equality and brotherhood.

Governor was speaking during Civic Reception hosted by the state government in honour of President Droupadi Murmu at Raj Bhavan. The President is on a three day visit to Goa. Evil of untouchability does not prevail in the state as all everyone promotes equality and brotherhood. There are various religious customs in the state wherein people perform traditional rituals together without any caste discrimination, the Governor said.

The Governor said that the untouchability is a crime and nobody should practice it. Citing an example, the Governor said that in one of the temple in Canacona-South Goa, Brahmins perform Puja for nine months and rest three months of the year it is performed by Schedule Tribes.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Union minister of state for tourism Shripad Naik, Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao were present on the occasion.