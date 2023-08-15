President Droupadi Murmu condoles death of Sulabh International founder Bindeshwar Pathak

15 August 23

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday expressed grief over the death of social worker and founder of Sulabh International Bindeshwar Pathak.

In a tweet in Hindi, she said that the news of Pathak’s death is extremely sad. He took a revolutionary step towards ensuring cleanliness by building toilets, the president said, adding that Pathak was honoured with Padma Bhushan and several other awards.

“I express by condolences to his family and members of Sulabh International,” the president said further.

Pathak, who built community toilets as a step against open defecation, died due to cardiac arrest on Tuesday. He was the founder of Sulabh International, a social organisation which works to promote human rights, environmental sanitation, waste management and reforms through education.