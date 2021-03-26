‘Evo Evo Kalale’ unveiled by Mahesh Babu

The lyrical version from the upcoming flick Love Story was unveiled in the actor’s official Twitter account

The lyrical version of the fourth single ‘Evo Evo Kalale’ from Sekhar Kammula’s Love Story was formally unveiled by Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu on Thursday.

Mahesh Babu took to his Twitter account and wrote, Happy to launch the lyrical of #EvoEvoKalale from Love Story! Wishing #NarayanDasNarang garu and the entire team all the best for the film! @chay_akkineni @Sai_Pallavi92 @sekharkammula @AsianSuniel @SVCLLP”

Replying to his tweet, Naga Chaitanya thanked Mahesh Babu for releasing his song and also congratulated him for winning the National Film Award for the film Maharshi. “Thanks @urstrulyMahesh garu for this !! And congrats on the national award !!”. Sai Pallavi also thanked the actor for releasing the song.

Songs like Saranga Dariya, Ay Pilla and Nee Chitram Choosi have become a raging hit on social media.

The romantic flick starring Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya in the lead, is being bankrolled by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskar Ram Mohan Rao. The movie is touted to be a love story of a couple Revanth and Mouncia hailing from two different communities. Other actors among the cast are Devayani, Rao Ramesh, Easwari Rao, Rajesh Kanakala, Posani Krishna Murali. The music is being composed by Pawan CH.

