Ex-gratia of 5 lakh for Telugu girl who died in flood tragedy: Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited St. Martha's Hospital right away after learning of the incident to see Bhanurekha's deceased body and console her family members.

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old girl, Bhanurekha Reddy, who was an Infosys employee and native of Vijayawada Gannavaram, lost her life in the flood accident in Karnataka. At K R Circle in the centre of Bengaluru on Sunday, a woman was killed when the car she was riding in ploughed into a flooded subway.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited St. Martha’s Hospital right away after learning of the incident to see Bhanurekha’s deceased body and console her family members. He promised the four family members who were admitted to the hospital free medical treatment as well as a compensation of Rs. 5 lakh for the victim’s family.

Bhanurekha, an employee at Infosys, hails from Thelaprolu, Gannavaram Mandal, in the Krishna District (AP). On Sunday evening, she and her family rented a cab and travelled to explore Bangalore. The driver attempted to take a chance and attempt to cross the water without realising it when the barricade at the underpass collapsed.

When Bhanurekha was brought to the hospital, she was breathing, but the physicians refused to treat her, as some media reporters informed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. In response to these allegations, Siddaramaiah stated that the hospital administration would be held responsible and punished. But according to hospital officials, Bhanurekha passed away before reaching the hospital.

