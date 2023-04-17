Hyderabadis extend warm welcome to non-Kannadiga couple after discriminatory incident in Bengaluru

The Hyderabadi community has rallied behind the couple, welcoming them with open arms and spreading the message of acceptance and diversity.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:18 PM, Mon - 17 April 23

Hyderabad: In an incident that left the internet offended, a man in Bengaluru allegedly threatened a non-Kannadiga couple for not speaking in the local language. The man, who identified himself as a proud Kannadiga, asked the couple to leave Bengaluru and move to another state or city like Hyderabad if they consider themselves Indians.

The incident, which was captured on video and has since gone viral, has sparked outrage on social media, with netizens slamming the man’s behaviour as “disgusting” and “shameful.” However, little did anyone expect that the Hyderabadis would come to the rescue and show the world what true inclusivity looks like.

The Hyderabadi community has rallied behind the couple, welcoming them with open arms and spreading the message of acceptance and diversity. “Welcome to Hyderabad. We are inclusive. We have been a cosmopolitan city for 400+ years,” tweeted one user, while others echoed similar sentiments.

Some even went on to add a dash of humour to the situation, with one user quipping, “Hyderabad mein sab chalta hai” (Anything goes in Hyderabad). The comment section of the video has been flooded with messages of support and love from Hyderabadis.

One Twitter user summed it up perfectly, saying, “Hyderabad welcomes everyone with open arms, and we will not tolerate any kind of racism or discrimination. We stand in solidarity with the couple and condemn the man’s behaviour.”

Welcome To Hyderabad!

We are inclusive. We are a cosmopolitan city since 400+ years!!! @KTRBRS https://t.co/bwQA9NDbCD — Hi Hyderabad (@HiHyderabad) April 16, 2023

While the incident in Bengaluru was unfortunate, the response from the Hyderabadis serves as a glimmer of hope and a reminder that kindness and acceptance can triumph over hate and bigotry.