Ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren leaves for Delhi amid speculations of joining BJP

Says he hasn't met any BJP leader and he is in the national capital on a "personal" visit

By PTI Published Date - 18 August 2024, 01:30 PM

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren speaks to the media upon his arrival at the Delhi airport on Sunday. Photo: PTI

Ranchi/Jamshedpur: JMM leader and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren left for Delhi on Sunday amid speculations of him likely to join the BJP, sources said.

A close associate of Soren claimed that the former Chief Minister left for the national capital from Kolkata on Sunday. He refused to divulge further details.

Soon after landing in Delhi, Soren told reporters that he hasn’t met any BJP leader and he is in the national capital on a “personal” visit.

Some media reports had on Friday claimed that Soren could join the saffron party ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. But, Soren had on Saturday said he had no idea about the speculations.

“I don’t know anything about such speculations and reports… I am where I am….” he had told reporters here before leaving for Jamshedpur.

When BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition Amar Bauri was asked about speculations of Soren joining the BJP, he said, “I have no official confirmation. I am getting information only through the media.”