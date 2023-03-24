Ex-MP murder case: Telangana High Court orders notices to accused

Justice C Sumalatha of the Telangana High Court ordered notices to one of the accused in the murder case of Ex-Kadapa MP of AP, YS Vivekananda Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:45 AM, Fri - 24 March 23

File Photo: Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: Justice C Sumalatha of the Telangana High Court on Thursday ordered notices to one of the accused in the murder case of Ex-Kadapa MP of AP, YS Vivekananda Reddy. The Central Bureau of Investigation filed the case for cancellation of bail granted to Gangireddy, who is arrayed as Accused No 1. Gangireddy was granted statutory bail in 2019 as the AP police failed to file a chargesheet within 90 days. Subsequently, the case was transferred to CBI. In the chargesheet filed by the CBI, Gangireddy and 4 others were charged with the offence of murder. The cancellation of the bail will be heard by the court on March 31.

Hookah parlours

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Thursday refused to interfere with the Banjara Hills police restriction on hookah parlours. The judge was dealing with a batch of writ pleas filed by the Lavish Elysium Dine High and others. The petitioners urged the court to permit them to run hookah parlours and said they would construct elevated glasses to ensure that hookah was smoked in a closed space, which they sought should not fall under a public place. The judge commented if the petitioner wanted the entire stretch between Road No 12, Banjara Hills to Road No 36, Jubilee Hills with glass elevations and people smoking hookah. The judge refused to grant interim relief and refused to interfere with the police action.

Domestic dispute

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Thursday observed that only women can file physical and mental harassment case in a domestic dispute under Section 498-A of the Indian Penal Code. M Shareef filed this writ petition seeking registration of a complaint against his wife M Fatima and five other family members for harassing him. The petitioner alleged that his wife and her family members acted in such a way that 498-A offence is attracted. However, as the Government Pleader for Home sought time for submitting his response, the judge adjourned the case by two weeks for further hearing.

Also Read Telangana High Court seeks report on TSPSC exam paper leak case status report