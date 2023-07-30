| Ex Wb Cm Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee On Mechanical Ventilation Remains Critical But Stable Hospital

Ex-WB CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee on mechanical ventilation, remains critical but stable: Hospital

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee is currently on "mechanical ventilation," the hospital MD and CEO Dr Rupali Basu said in a statement

By ANI Published Date - 09:20 PM, Sun - 30 July 23

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee is currently on "mechanical ventilation," the hospital MD and CEO Dr Rupali Basu said in a statement

Kolkata: Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee (79) who was admitted to Woodlands Hospital on Saturday with lower respiratory tract infection is currently on “mechanical ventilation,” the hospital MD and CEO Dr Rupali Basu said in a statement.

“Former Chief Minister of West Bengal Mr Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, 79, is on mechanical ventilation. Relevant conservative medical management is being continued. His overall clinical status remains critical but stable,” the hospital said.

“He was admitted to Woodlands Hospital on July 29, 2023 with lower respiratory tract infection and Type II respiratory failure,” it added.

The hospital authorities said that a multidisciplinary medical team is monitoring his medical condition.

“A multidisciplinary medical team comprising Dr Kaushik Chakraborty (medicine), Dr Soutik Panda (critical care), Dr Susmita Debnath (critical care), Dr Saroj Mandal (interventional cardiology), Dr Ankan Bandyopadhyay (internal medicine and pulmonology), Dr Dhruba Bhattacharya (internal medicine and critical care), Dr Asis Patra (anesthesiology), Dr Dip Narayan Mukherjee (infectious diseases specialist), Dr Semanti Chakraborty (endocrinology), Dr Somnath Maity (general medicine) and Dr Saptarshi Basu (physician and medical superintendent, Woodlands) is closely monitoring his progress,” the hospital said.

Earlier on Saturday, Union Minister Anurag Thakur wished for the speedy recovery of the former Chief Minister.

“I pray for the speedy recovery of Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee. He has contributed a lot to West Bengal for a long time, may God give him a long life,” Union Minister Thakur said while praying for his good health and recovery.

West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar also visited former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee in hospital on Saturday.

Representing the Communist Party of India (Marxist), 79-year-old Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was the Chief Minister of West Bengal from 2000 to 2011.

Also Read Former Bengal CM Buddadeb Bhattacharya hospitalised with breathing problems