Excise policy case: Supreme Court grants bail to Arvind Kejriwal

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan granted the relief to Kejriwal on a bail bond of Rs 10 lakh, and two sureties.

By PTI Updated On - 13 September 2024, 11:04 AM

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the corruption case linked to the excise policy ‘scam’.

The top court directed Kejriwal not to make any public comment on the merits of the case.