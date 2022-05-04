Executive certificate programme in Digital Marketing for Business launched

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:54 PM, Wed - 4 May 22

Hyderabad: Indian Institute of Management Bodh Gaya and Times Professional Learning (TPL), under its brand The Second Wind (TimesTSW), on Wednesday announced the launch of an executive certificate programme in Digital Marketing for Business.

The nine-month programme for working professionals is an opportunity to reinvent, upskill and pivot with digital skills to be future-ready. The programme will enhance their skill sets by learning subjects such as Digital Marketing, Digital & Social Media Strategy, SEM & E-mail Marketing, Search Engine Optimisation, and Social Media Marketing among others, according to a press release.

The pedagogy will be interactive and will include lectures, case studies, assignments, quizzes, project work etc., to be delivered by eminent faculty and experts from the industry, it said.

Interested candidates can enroll for the executive certificate programme in Digital Marketing for Business through the link https://timestsw.com/landing/iim-bodh-gaya-executive-certificate-programme-in-digital-marketing-business/

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .