Exercises to bring a glow to your face

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:06 PM, Wed - 4 May 22

Hyderabad: Regular facial exercises increase the blood circulation to that area, which tightens your skin and brings a glow to your face. If you do facial yoga consistently for 20-30 minutes, seven times a week, changes may start to be noticeable in four to six weeks.

Eyes

This benefits the eyes and the skin around the eyes, especially for people who are glued to computer and television screens for long periods. Keeping your head still, move only the eyes up and down 10 times. Then move them from one side to the other 10 times. Then, roll the eyes, first clockwise and then anticlockwise, for a total of 10 times.

Widen your eyes as big as you can for your best surprised face. Hold this expression as long as you can — even until your eyes start to water! After that, relax your face and repeat.

Look upwards and raise your eyebrows at the same time. Then gently close your eyelids, while still looking up. Since our eyelids have the tendency to droop with age, this stretching exercise can help keep them firm.

Neck

Sitting straight, tilt the head back and look at the ceiling. Keeping the mouth closed, do a chewing movement, while still looking up. Repeat the chewing movement 15 to 20 times. Then pucker lips and stretch the lips forward, as if you are trying to kiss the ceiling. Do this 10 times. Relax and repeat 5 to 6 times.

Still sitting upright and tilting the head back, with mouth closed, move the lower lip over the upper lip as far as possible. Hold it for a count of 5. Relax and repeat 5 times.

Sit upright and open the mouth wide open, drop the lower jaw and push it forward, holding it for a count of 10. Come back to the starting position and repeat it 5 times.

Lips

Pucker the lips and try to bring the corners of the mouth together as much as possible. Hold for a count of 5. Relax and repeat 5 times.

Then, keeping lips closed, smile as broadly as possible. Hold for 5 counts and then relax and repeat. The lips should be kept closed during this exercise.

Cheeks

With the lips closed, smile in a relaxed way and then suck in your cheeks towards the teeth. Hold it for a count of 10, then relax and repeat 10 times.

Next, smile as widely as possible, keeping the lips closed. Try to make the corners of the lips go towards the ears, as far as possible. Then, wrinkle your nose. Keep to a count of 5. Relax and repeat.

Keeping your teeth and lips closed, blow air under your top lip and keep it there for 10 counts, then move the air to your left cheek, hold for 10 counts, then to your lower lip for 10 counts and then to your right cheek for 10 counts. Relax and repeat 5 times.