Expedite land acquisition for Devadula project: Errabelli

By | Published: 7:51 pm

Warangal Urban: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Friday directed the officials to expedite the process of land acquisition to facilitate increasing the capacity of the J Chokka Rao Devadula Lift Irrigation by another 30 TMC to take the total storage to 90 TMC to ensure adequate irrigation water for erstwhile Warangal district. “This process should be completed at the earliest for the benefit of the farming community in the district,” he said.

Addressing a review meeting on the progress of works at the project in Warangal, the Minister said: “The works on the third phase which include digging of a tunnel, surge pool and installation of motors should be completed by June next year.” Instructing the officials to chalk out a special plan for Mulugu and Bhupalpally constituencies, he said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will hold a special review meeting with people’s representatives soon.

Minister for Women, Child and Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod said that 4.5 lakh acres of land was already getting water from Devadula project against the target of 6 lakh acres. “The tanks and ponds under Laknavaram Lake should be filled with water and ensure more water for Mulugu district,” she added. Jangaon MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy reportedly expressed his ire over alleged negligence of some irrigation officials.

MPs P Dayakar, M Kavitha, MLAs of the combined district, Secretary at CMO Smita Sabarwal, Principal Secretary for Irrigation Rajath Kumar, and other officials attended the meeting.

