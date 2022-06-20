Experiential tourism – the way forward for Indian travel and tourism industry

Published Date - 12:41 PM, Mon - 20 June 22

Hyderabad: Key stakeholders of the Indian tourism and hospitality industry have expressed their views on the Covid-19 pandemic shaping the future of travel and tourism at a webinar organised by the Centre for Marketing in Emerging Economies (CMEE). When looking at the big picture, experiential tourism is on the rise, and it’s a chance to reconsider how we travel.

The new promotions are now including factors like less crowded tourism, wellness, and more experience and learning-based trips while providing an opportunity for the industry to focus on high-margin, low-impact travellers who value health and wellbeing, local, seasonal or regional food and cuisines and nature and the outdoors.

Experiential tourism is the way forward, and a number of Goan properties are putting their heart and soul into showcasing the natural and cultural heritage and wealth of the region so that guests get to see and experience more than just sea, sun and sand.

Hailing from a hotelier family, Mr. Ishaan Bhutoria draws inspiration from his father, who has already made a name for himself in the hospitality industry through ‘The Lindsay Group’. Bhutoria entered the sector two years ago with a new property in Goa, 3102bce, a designer boutique resort, which is more than a resort and an unmissable tribute to the timeless heritage of the Indus-Saraswati Civilization. The property commenced its operations just before the Covid-19 pandemic, and thus, it had only got the opportunity to serve domestic customers. They now have a 90:10 ratio, which means that 90% of their visitors are domestic and 10% are international.

Bhutoria believes that today’s guests not just simply look for five-star accommodations but also look for fresh, immersive experiences of the natural beauty and heritage while feasting on exclusive Indian cuisines. The focus is more on the sights and tales of the lesser-known facts, unexplored civilisations and building a connection with nature. Word-of-mouth and referrals have worked wonders for 3102bce as 60% of the visitors came to know about the location organically, which in a way helped the Goan property reach the mass.

Despite the fact that Goa is currently in its off-season, Bhutoria is gobsmacked by the level of interest in the Goa hospitality industry. During the off-season, Bhutoria expected hotel occupancy to be around 60%, but to his astonishment, his facility is currently over 90%. “Goa has witnessed a surge in popularity as it has become more accessible to the public. Furthermore, urban dwellers prefer an immersive, experiential experience, and our facility delivers on that front”, commented Ishaan Bhutoria, operations director of 3102bce.