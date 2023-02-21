Explained: What is Adenovirus flu?

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:01 PM, Tue - 21 February 23

Hyderabad: In the last few weeks, multiple cases of Adenovirus have been detected in Pune, Kolkata, and other parts of the country. The respective States have put out health advisories asking citizens to stay alert.

According to the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, Adenoviruses infections are viruses that typically cause respiratory illness, mild cold, or flu-like illness.

These are caused by adenoviruses that include non-Covid coronavirus, influenza, parainfluenza, rhinovirus, and pneumococci.

The most common symptoms of adenovirus infections are persistent fever for more than 3 days, cough, sore throat, running nose, diarrhoea, vomiting, and fast breathing.

Young children are the most vulnerable, especially those with low birth weight, congenital heart disease, chronic respiratory disease, and other serious diseases.

Although there is no treatment for the adenoviral flu, mild symptoms can be treated at home with ORS, a healthy diet, and symptomatic care.

However, if the fever persists for more than 3 – 5 days or if you observe fast or strained breathing, reduced appetite, and urine output less than five times in a day, make sure to visit a hospital.

For prevention, authorities suggest isolating members with fever, wearing a mask, maintaining hand hygiene, and other measures similar to Covid-19.