Explained: What triggered violence in Manipur?

The Governor has issued shoot-at-sight orders on Thursday and curfew has been imposed in various districts

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:33 PM, Fri - 5 May 23

Hyderabad: For two days now, Manipur has been reeling under violent clashes. Over 9,000 people have been evacuated and the Indian Army and Assam Rifles rushed to the State. The Governor has issued shoot-at-sight orders on Thursday and curfew has been imposed in various districts. Read along to know what’s behind the widespread unrest.

What happened?

The violence reportedly broke out on May 3, during the ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ by the All-Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) in the Torbung area of Churachandpur district. They were protesting against the demand of the non-tribal Meitei community, to get the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Meiteis, who identify themselves as Hindus, reportedly comprise around 53 per cent of the State population, but are scattered across just 10 per cent of the State. The Meiteis also have 2/3rd of the State Assembly.

The march was organised by tribals, including Nagas, Zomis, and Kukis who comprise around 40 per cent of the State’s population, but are spread across 90 per cent of the territory.

Curfew in various districts

As per reports, severe unrest broke out between the rival communities, with many witnessing stone pelting, arson attacks, and houses and shops getting vandalised. Television channels broadcast images of both tribals and Meiteis burning tyres on roads and setting fire to some houses in parts of the State. Police fired several rounds of tear gas shells to control the situation.

Many people were injured and localities such as Bungmual, Singnat, Muallum and Mata Mualtam witnessed acts of arson with some forest beat offices being set aflame. Intermittent gunfights between militant groups and security forces have also been reported from the hill districts surrounding the Imphal valley.

Section 144 has been imposed in a total of eight districts of the north-eastern Indian State — non-tribal dominated Imphal West, Kakching, Thoubal, Jiribam and Bishnupur districts and tribal-dominated Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Tengnoupal districts. The Manipur government has suspended mobile internet across the State for the next five days.

What led to the situation?

In late April, Churachandpur reportedly witnessed violence after a mob allegedly attacked an open gym that was to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Biren Singh the following day. A major reason for the discontent has been the State government’s notices since August 2022 claiming that 38 villages in the Churachandpur-Khoupum Protected Forest area are “illegal settlements” and its residents are “encroachers”.

Following this, the government set out on an eviction drive, which resulted in clashes. The High Court’s recent direction to the State government to consider the inclusion of Meitei in ST has also led to an outburst from the tribal community.

Situation as of Friday

After the Opposition called out the failure of the BJP-led government and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to restore peace in the Northeastern Indian State, Shah on Friday is reportedly monitoring the situation closely.

At least five Deputy Inspector General (DIG) rank officers and seven senior superintendent of police (SSP) and SP rank officers of the CRPF have been reportedly tasked to coordinate the deployment of various security forces in violence-hit Manipur.

The Centre has rushed in about 20 fresh companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), including the CRPF and the BSF, in the wake of the spiralling violence between tribals and the majority Meitei community leading to the displacement of more than 9,000 people from their villages. The induction of the CAPF units apart from that of the Army columns and the Assam Rifles is going on.

