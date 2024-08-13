Explainer: What is a Ramsar Site

The Convention on Wetlands of International Importance, more commonly known as the Ramsar Convention, is an international agreement promoting the conservation and wise use of wetlands. It is the only global treaty to focus on a single ecosystem

The Ramsar Tag explained:

The Ramsar Convention today has 168 Contracting Parties (member countries), and is so named after the city in Iran where the treaty was signed in 1971.

Through this agreement, member countries positively commit to: Wise use of all their wetlands; Designating sites for the Ramsar List of “Wetlands of International Importance” (Ramsar Sites) and their Conservation. The official list of Ramsar Sites is available on the Convention website at: www.ramsar.org

What is a Wetland?

Wetlands (any land area that is saturated or flooded with water, either seasonally or permanently) on the Ramsar list are designated for their high value to the country and the world for the ecosystem services and benefits provided

How are Ramsar Sites designated:

Ramsar Sites are designated by the National Administrative Authority, responsible for the Ramsar Convention in each country, if they meet the technical criteria, and after due consideration of their relative importance

Ramsar Convention is working to prevent, stop and reverse wetland loss and degradation. It encourages policies and land use planning that integrate wetland issues and aims to enthuse the public about the benefits and services that wetlands provide.

Currently, India has 82 Ramsar sites, while, Telangana has none designated so far.

The Telangana state has proposed sites for the Ramsar tag are the wildlife sanctuaries at Manjeera, Pocharam, Kinnersani Lake, Pakhal and Ramappa Lake.

Some of the existing sites in India that already are designated Ramsar Tags are Sundarban wetlands (West Bengal), Pallikaranai marsh reserve forest (Chennai), Kolleru Lake (Andhra Pradesh), Vembanad-Kol wetland (Kerala), Sasthamkotta Lake (Kerala).