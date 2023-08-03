Explore possibility of bringing law to govern recruitment of ‘Agniveers’: Parliamentary committee to Centre

Parliamentary committee also suggested reservation or preference for Agniveers in other government jobs to prevent any kind of "disaffection" among them

By PTI Published Date - 09:30 PM, Thu - 3 August 23

Parliamentary committee also suggested reservation or preference for Agniveers in other government jobs to prevent any kind of "disaffection" among them

New Delhi: A parliamentary committee on Thursday asked the government to explore the possibility of bringing a law to govern the recruitment of ‘Agniveers’ in the country’s armed forces.

It also suggested reservation or preference for Agniveers in other government jobs to prevent any kind of “disaffection” among them.

Under the Agnipath scheme, selected candidates are enrolled as Agniveers in the Indian armed forces for a period of four years.

The Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice, in its latest report, said it enquired about the Agnipath scheme and suggested “that they may explore the possibility of bringing an Act to govern recruitment under this scheme”.

The panel said after serving four years on the job, 75 per cent of the soldiers will be discharged from their services and only 25 per cent would be inducted into the armed forces, as per the extant rules. It said the question remains what about the rest 75 per cent.

“To prevent disaffection amongst these Agniveers, which comprises of youth of this country, Committee suggests that the remaining Agniveers may be given reservation/preference in other government jobs so that trained persons and the skills acquired by them during the service in forces can be utilised to the maximum extent possible,” the report said.

Some jobs where it is practical to provide preference to them are police forces, Parliament security service and any other combat force, reads the panel’s 131st report on “Review of Functioning of Recruitment Organizations of Government of India”, tabled in Parliament on Thursday.

The panel said it had desired to know whether there is any proposal for the reservation of vacancies in central armed police forces (CAPFs) for Agniveers.

The committee illustrated that there are some issues because Agniveers will be working for four years and when they come to join the paramilitary forces, there may be requirement of relaxation of age and relaxation of physical test also, the report said.

It was said regarding this scheme, a decision has been taken to reserve 10 per cent of vacancies for ex-Agniveers in the recruitment to the post of constable (general duty)/rifleman in the central armed police forces and the Assam Rifles.

Further, a provision has been made for relaxation in upper age limit and exemption from the physical efficiency test and an age relaxation of three years has also been given to Agniveers, the panel said.