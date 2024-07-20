Saturday, Jul 20, 2024
Home | India | Exposure To Extreme Heat Kills Bsf Officer Jawan In Gujarat

Exposure to extreme heat kills BSF officer, jawan in Gujarat

Suffer heat stroke and dehydration while on duty at the 'Harami Nallah' creek area along the India-Pakistan international front

By PTI
Published Date - 20 July 2024, 11:09 AM
Exposure to extreme heat kills BSF officer, jawan in Gujarat
Representational Image

Ahmedabad: A Border Security Force officer and a jawan died during patrol due to extreme heat exposure at the ‘Harami Nallah’ creek area along the India-Pakistan international front in Gujarat, official sources said Saturday.

The incident, in which an Assistant Commandant and a Head Constable are stated to have suffered a heat stroke and dehydration, took place on Friday along the border, the sources said.

Also Read

The two were undertaking a ‘zero line’ patrol when they collapsed. The two BSF men were rushed to a health facility in Bhuj but they could not be saved, they said.

Related News

Latest News