Face FBO exam with confidence

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:00 PM, Fri - 1 April 22

Hyderabad: This article seeks to give an insight into the syllabus and preparation strategy for the Forest Beat Officer (FBO) examination.

The analysis of the syllabus is based on the syllabus given in the previous notification issued by the TSPSC. The syllabus is unlikely to be changed.

The education qualification required for the examination is intermediate or equivalent. The age qualification for the examination is 18 to 31 years of age.

Scheme of Examination

Written Examination (Objective Type) No. of Questions Duration ( Minutes) Maximum Marks

Paper-I General Knowledge 100 90 100

Paper-II General Mathematics 100 90 100

The syllabus for General Knowledge and books for reference for each area is given below

Current Affairs – The syllabus does not specify any specifications such as national or international. Therefore, candidates must focus on national and state current affairs.

General Science in everyday life – SSC textbooks of Science subjects from Classes VI to X must be referred for this segment. The focus must be more on application-based questions.

Environmental Issues and Disaster Management – The segment can be broadly divided into two categories – concepts and environmental conventions. The ICSE textbooks on environmental sciences from Class VII to X will give good details about the concepts of the environment. NCERT textbooks of Classes VIII to X can be referred for disaster management.

Geography and Economy of India and Telangana – For Indian Geography, standard atlas like Blackswan Atlas and NCERT textbooks from Classes VII to X must be referred to. The SSC Social Studies textbooks from Classes VI to X and the latest Economic Survey report will be useful for Telangana Geography and Economy. Basics of the Indian economy can be read from NCERT Classes IX to XII textbooks.

Indian Constitution Salient Features – This includes topics like parts and schedules of the Constitution, Fundamental Rights, DPSP, Fundamental Duties, Parliamentary form in India, Preamble, Indian Federal structure, Rigidity and Flexibility of the Constitution, and so on. Any standard Indian Polity textbook-like Indian Polity by Laxmikanth can be referred to. However, candidates are advised to strictly refer to those topics which are mentioned.

Indian Political System and Government – This includes the Office of President, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, Governor, Chief Minister and Council of Ministers, Parliament, Indian Judiciary, center-state relations, and Constitutional and Non-Constitutional bodies.

Modern Indian History with a focus on Indian National Movement – NCERT old edition textbooks on modern Indian History must be referred for this segment.

History of Telangana and Telangana Movement – An overview of these two segments given in Telugu Akademi textbooks must be referred.

Society, Culture, Heritage, Arts, and Literature of Telangana – These topics are a part of Telangana history and can be found in Telugu Akademi textbooks.

Policies of Telangana State – All policies launched by the Government of Telangana must be covered. These policies are detailed in the socio-economic survey of Telangana.

Ethics, Sensitivity to Gender and weaker sections, social awareness – This area includes problems and issues related to women, BCs, SCs, STs, and so on. A book on gender equality published by the Government of Telangana can be used for this segment.

Paper-II titled General Mathematics of SSC standard has the following areas

Arithmetic

Elementary Number Theory

Algebra

Trigonometry

Mensuration

The above-mentioned topics are given in detail in the SSC Mathematics textbooks of Classes VII to X. A thorough practice of these textbooks will be helpful for the examination.

By Deepika Reddy

Director, Shikara Academy

Mobile No. 7702026769