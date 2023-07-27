Factory boiler blast in UP’s Muzaffarnagar claims two lives

Muzaffarnagar: Two workers were killed and one seriously injured in a boiler blast at a chemical factory near Makhyali village on Bhopa road Thursday morning, a government official said.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Permanand Jha said that the victims were identified as Alinawaz, 42, and Rambharose, 55, while a 60-year-old Jaipal was rushed to a hospital in serious condition.

The incident took place at the Balaji Alem chemical factory when it was full of workers.

An inquiry has been ordered into the incident by the police, Jha said.