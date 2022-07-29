Fake certificates racket busted, 11 held in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:38 PM, Fri - 29 July 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The Special Operation Team, Madhapur Zone and KPHB Police in a joint operation busted a fake education certificates racket and arrested 11 members of a gang on Friday.

Police said the gang was involved in preparation and procurement of Degree, PG, BTech, SSC and Intermediate fake certificates.

The interstate gang had prepared fake certificates of 18 Universities and SSC and Intermediate Boards from 13 states.

The police seized fake education certificates, recommendation letters, fake seals stamps, logos, ATM cards, Aadhaar and mobile phones.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .