Fake challan racket: Six sub-registrars suspended in Andhra Pradesh

Criminal cases were registered against 10 persons in the scam

By | Published: 6:30 pm

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has suspended six Sub-Registrars in the fake challan scam which resulted in a Rs 5.4 crore loss to the exchequer.

Informing this at a media conference here on Saturday, Special Chief Secretary Rajat Bharghava said investigation was taken up into the transactions done since March 20 this year. About 65 lakh challans were examined all over the State and so far, it was found that fake documents were created in nine districts.

Criminal cases were registered against 10 persons in the scam, he disclosed, adding that there was no question of sparing any and the entire money would be recovered.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .