Fake lucky draw racket busted; 5 held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 7:46 pm

Hyderabad: The South Zone Task Force and the Rein Bazaar police on Tuesday busted a fake lucky draw racket in the Old City and arrested five persons. The fake lucky draw scheme was illegally run under the name RJM Enterprises near the Eidgah on Madannapet road here. Police said the suspects were collecting huge amounts in the name of prizes (gifts) and cheating people.

Following a tip-off, a team led by Inspector Raghavendra raided the office and apart from arresting the staff, seized Rs 20,000, collection books, lottery coins and other material. The suspects, along with the seized material were handed over to the Rein Bazaar police for further action.

