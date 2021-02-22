Fake passport racket by Bangla nationals busted in Nizamabad

Eight persons have been taken into custody in connection with the case investigated by the Cyberabad Police and the Nizamabad Police

By | Published: 11:51 pm

Hyderabad: Inquiry after the arrest of three persons from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here late in January, has led to the busting of an international racket of Bangladesh nationals allegedly acquiring Aadhaar cards and Indian passports fraudulently from Bodhan in Nizamabad and going overseas.

Eight persons have been taken into custody in connection with the case investigated by the Cyberabad Police and the Nizamabad Police.

Sources said those detained included one Sub-Inspector and one Assistant Sub-Inspector, for colluding with the Bangladesh nationals. Efforts are on to identify, track and nab others who are involved in the racket.

Police suspect over 70 Bangladesh nationals have created fake documents showing them as Indians and went abroad to work.

It was on January 24 that three passengers Nitai Das, Mohammed Hasibur Rehman, and Mohd Rana Miya, who tried to board a flight to Dubai, were detained at RGIA.

Further interrogation revealed that the Bangladeshi nationals tried to fly abroad to work as drivers with fake names and fraudulently prepared the documents. Their actual names are Sanjib Dutta, Ramu Das and Sandip Mondal, said the police.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .