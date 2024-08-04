Family with rare-genetic disorder ‘Marfan Syndrome’ undergo surgery at Kamineni Hospitals

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 August 2024, 04:41 PM

Hyderabad: A mother and her son, diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder Marfan Syndrome and both suffering from aortic aneurysm that involves enlargement of aorta, successfully underwent corrective surgery at Kamineni Hospitals.

Marfan Sydrome, which is a connective tissue disorder, was passed on to the mother from her grandmother and then from her to her two sons. Individuals with Marfan Syndrome have tall and slender body statures. While the mother was 5 feet 9 inches tall, her 18-year-old elder son was 6 feet and 4 inches.

About six months ago, the mother was admitted to the hospital’s casualty and tests revealed she had aneurysm and needed an artificial aorta. Her 18-year-old son, who was also tall and had a slender stature and doctors suspected he might also have the genetic disorder.

“The youngster also tested positive for Marfan Syndrome and he also had aneurysm and we advised him to undergo surgery. While the mother received artificial aorta, the son underwent the surgery after six months,” hospital’s Senior CT surgeon, Dr. Vishal V. Khante said.

Tests were also conducted on the 14-year-old younger son, who also tested positive for Marfan Syndrome. “This family is significantly tall and faces various issues. Their bones and ligaments are weak, and they have problems with blood vessels and valves. All family members also have issues with the lenses of their eyes,” said Dr. Vishal.