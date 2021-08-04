Fancy dress show: Tiny tots imitate national leaders

Some 30 students participated in the competition which was organised virtually.

By | Published: 6:31 pm

SMP Model High School, Hydershakote, Hyderabad conducted a fancy dress competition for their Senior KG students for the upcoming Independence Day.

Children were dressed up like Indian national leaders like Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi, Rani Lakshmi among others. Some 30 students participated in the competition which was organised virtually. School chairman Prabhakar Reddy congratulated the students for their performance.

