Fans cannot wait to see these upcoming on-screen ‘Power Jodis’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:47 PM, Thu - 16 June 22

Hyderabad: The trailer of ‘Brahmastra’ has arrived and it has everyone excited to see the newly-married couple, together on-screen for the first time.

While this jodi is making a new appearance, here is looking at such most anticipated new on-screen power couples that will be seen in upcoming films:

Kriti and Prabhas (Adipurush)

Bollywood queen Kriti Sanon and pan-India actor Prabhas are spectacular actors, popular for taking up space in their films. Audience is really looking forward to see two such strong screen holders complement each other as they will be seen together in their forthcoming film ‘Adipurush’. The magnum opus is directed by Om Raut and also stars Saif Ali Khan amd Sunny Singh in crucial roles.

Deepika and Hrithik (Fighter)

Indian actor Deepika Padukone and Greek God Hrithik Roshan are all set to work together for the first time in ‘Fighter’. Their forthcoming film is Bollywood’s highly-anticipated movie and the entire nation is excited to watch their sizzling chemistry on the silver screen. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film is all set to release in 2023.

Alia and Ranbir (Brahmastra)

Bollywood’s recently wedded jodi, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, have taken over the hearts and souls of the nation. Their upcoming film, ‘Brahmastra’ is one of the most-awaited films in India and the netizens are very excited to see them together for the first time.