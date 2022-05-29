Fans concerned about story of ‘Pushpa 2’ being rewritten

By IANS Published: Updated On - 03:13 PM, Sun - 29 May 22

Source: IANS

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun and Sukumar, who had a huge hit with ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, were supposed to have begun filming for the second instalment of the two-part film.

However, even after months of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ release, the team has yet to provide any information about ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, causing fans to be concerned.

According to industry sources, the huge success of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ across India has led the team to believe that the script requires multiple changes, and as a result, director Sukumar has been busy rewriting the story for ‘Pushpa: The Rule’.

The huge success of other south Indian movies like ‘RRR’ and ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ is said to be pressuring the director to include more mass elements that will appeal to both South and North audiences in a big way.

For the time being, the team has not provided any updates on the shooting schedules or other pre-production work, and Allu Arjun’s fans are still waiting.

