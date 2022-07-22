Fans erect massive banner of Vijay Deverakonda in Hyderabad

Published Date - 02:48 PM, Fri - 22 July 22

Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger trailer is out and fans have already begun the countdown for the release of the film. A huge 75 feet banner of the actor flaunting his chiseled body with the Indian flag has been erected by fans at Sudarshan 35MM theatre in the city.

The banner was put on Thursday for the trailer launch of Liger. The makers at Dharma Productions shared a glimpse of it on Instagram.

Liger brings together Vijay and Ananya Pandey for the first time. The film also has a cameo appearance by American professional boxer Mike Tyson. The first song, titled Akdi Padki, was released last week. The dance number was well-received by the audience with more than 25 million views on YouTube.

The film is all geared up to release on August 25. It has been directed by Puri Jagannadh, known for helming films like iSmart Shankar, Pokiri, and Loafer.

