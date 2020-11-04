‘Fareb’ actor Faraaz Khan no more

On October 22, Pooja had shared that Faraaz was showing signs of improvement.

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Faraaz Khan is no more. The actor was battling for his life after being diagnosed with a brain infection. He was 46.

The news was confirmed by actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt on social media.

“With a heavy heart I break the news that #FaraazKhan has left us for what I believe is a better place. Gratitude to all for your help & good wishes when he needed it most. Please keep his family in your thoughts & prayers.The void he has left behind will be impossible to fill,” Pooja tweeted.

“Gratitude to all you truly special, generous people who spread the word & contributed towards the medical treatment of #FaraazKhan… Am told he is showing improvement & that the family managed to raise Rs 14,45,747 of Rs 25,00,000 as of today. Let’s keep this going,” she tweeted while thanking contributors.

Last month, it was revealed that Faraaz, who starred opposite Rani Mukerji in the 1998 release “Mehndi” and also toplined Vikram Bhatt’s 1996 thriller “Fareb”, suffered three consecutive seizures owing to a herpes infection in his brain that had spread from his chest. He had developed pneumonia as a consequence of the seizures. He had been battling for life in a hospital in Bengaluru.

The family had started a fundraiser for the actor.

“Faraaz was admitted to the emergency ward of Vikram hospital where we found out that he suffered three consecutive seizures due to a herpes infection in his brain that had spread from his chest. Besides, while he suffered from these seizures, he swallowed the mucus and saliva of his cough which entered his lungs and caused pneumonia,” the family had said in the statement then.

“The doctors are trying their best to get him out of danger but that will require another 7-10 days of critical care…It has been years since Faraaz has worked in films. And 25 lakhs is a huge amount to be arranged. We have a simple life and earn our living with our job and enjoy spending the weekends with our family,” the family had added.

Soon after the news of his illness came out, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan had extended support. The news was confirmed by actress Kashmera Shah on Instagram. In her post, Kashmera had also claimed that Salman had paid Faraaz’s hospital bills.

Faraaz also featured in “Dulhan Banoo Main Teri”, “Chand Bujh Gaya”, “Ssshhhh…Koi Hai” and “Kareena Kareena”.