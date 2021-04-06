Farewell to Tarun Joshi

By | Published: 9:17 pm

Hyderabad: Senior police officer Tarun Joshi, who has been transferred and posted as Warangal Police Commissioner was given a farewell by City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar and other senior officials here on Tuesday. Anjani Kumar lauded the efforts of Joshi, who served as Joint Commissioner of Police, Special Branch here, and wished him good luck. Shikha Goel, Additional Commissioner (Crime and SIT), Avinash Mohanty, Joint CP, CCS and other officers were present.