Farhan Akhtar unveils first poster of web series Bambai Meri Jaan

Taking to Instagram, Farhan shared the poster and captioned it, A tale from the mean streets of Bambai! #BambaiMeriJaanOnPrime, new series, coming soon

By ANI Published Date - 11:08 PM, Tue - 22 August 23

Mumbai: Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar on Tuesday unveiled the first poster of his new web series Bambai Meri Jaan.

Taking to Instagram, Farhan shared the poster and captioned it, A tale from the mean streets of Bambai! #BambaiMeriJaanOnPrime, new series, coming soon.

In the intriguing poster, a person could be seen standing facing their back at the camera lens and a building burning in front of him.

The 10-part series will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Produced by Excel Media and Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidhwani, Kassim Jagmagia and Farhan Akhtar, with the story by S Hussain Zaidi, Bambai Meri Jaan is created by Rensil DSilva and Shujaat Saudagar and directed by Shujaat Saudagar.

The binge-worthy, fast-paced crime thriller features a highly versatile and talented cast with Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary, Kritika Kamra and Nivedita Bhattacharya along with, Amyra Dastur in pivotal roles.

The official release date of the series is still awaited.

Soon after Farhan shared the poster of Bambai Meri Jaan fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Can’t wait, a fan wrote.

Another fan wrote, Excited to watch Kay Kay Menon. Talking about Farhans other projects, he will be next directing a road trip film Jee Le Zaraa which stars Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Apart from that, he also has an action thriller film Don 3 which stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role. The film will hit the theatres in 2025.